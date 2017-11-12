Three siblings killed in Karachi water tanker accident

Staff Reporter

Three siblings were crushed to death by a speeding water tanker in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday evening.

Police said the accident took place at the Shah Faisal Colony No 2 when the tanker fell on a motorcycle while taking a turn. The siblings travelling on the bike died on the spot.

Rescuers reached the scene to help the victims, who were identified as Abdul Jabbar, 20, and his two younger sisters, Zaibun Nisa and Quratul Ain, who were both 12 years old.

While the driver managed to flee the scene following the accident, police were able to apprehend the driver’s aide.

The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

SHO AD Chaudhry said the victims, who were on the way to a nearby market to purchase items, were residents of Shah Faisal Colony No 3.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.