QUETTA : Four people including three security personnel were martyred when a Military Protection Party escorting polling staff was targeted near Pak-Iran border, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR, the incident took place last night in Dashtak area of Balochistan when the military protection party providing security to polling staff of NA-271 Kech district was ambushed.

Three Pak Army soldiers and a polling staff embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said Wednesday.

Share on: WhatsApp