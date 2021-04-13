Three protesters killed, more than 100 arrested

TLP protest continues across Pakistan; Police constable beaten to death in Lahore, 40 injured; Blockades paralyse business in all major cities Rangers called in many Punjab cities

Staff Reporter Islamabad

At least three people have been reported killed and more than 100 supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan arrested as the right-wing party’s protest entered the second day after the arrest of its chief Sahibzada Saad Hussain Rizvi a day earlier.

The deaths occurred in the Faizpur Interchange area of Lahore. A police constable was also killed by protesters in Lahore, he was deployed at Gowalmandi police station.

At least 40 other police officials have been injured in clashes with the protesters.

Rangers personnel have been deployed in four major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Gujrat as protests by a religious group blocking roads and disrupting routine life severely continued.

Amid violent clashes between protestors and law enforcement agencies, a significant number of the country’s major arteries remained blocked on Tuesday. The blockades have paralysed business in almost all major cities.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the party, Tayyab Rizvi, said the protests will not be called off till the “French ambassador is deported”.

He added that more party workers are arriving at areas from where other supporters were earlier arrested by law enforcement officials.

The federal government has reportedly decided to deal sternly with the elements creating unrest in Islamabad.

The decision was reached at a meeting held at the interior ministry, led by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and officials of the law enforcement institutions.

Inspector General Punjab police joined those in attendance through a video link.

Mulling upon the ongoing situation, the participants agreed to not let anyone take the law into their hands, and deal strongly with those doing so.

The interior ministry also issued directions for suspending internet services in the sensitive areas of the federal capital.

The services will remain suspended in Taramri, Faizabad, T Chowk Rawat, Expressway, Athal Chowk and Bara Kahu for the next 24 hours.

An important meeting of Punjab’s Provincial Committee on Home Affairs was also held under the chairmanship of Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The meeting ordered the deployment of Rangers along with police at 16 sensitive locations of the provincial capital.

It was decided in the meeting that whoever takes the law into his hands will be arrested immediately and a case will be registered against him. The deployment of the Pakistan Army was also discussed during the meeting.

The paramilitary troops have also been deployed in Islamabad for the security of the Red Zone, diplomatic enclave and all important government buildings in the federal capital.

As the protests continue, the federal government deployed the paramilitary Rangers at Islamabad’s Faizabad Bridge, IJP Road and Dhokri Chowk.

In Islamabad, Murree Road is closed to all types of traffic and Bara Kahu is also blocked as the protesters have barricaded it with trucks.