Three personnel injured in Peshawar police station grenade attack (VIDEO)

PESHAWAR – Three police personnel were injured after an unidentified assailant launched a hand grenade attack at a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city Saturday morning.

The miscreant, who was wearing face-covering, hurled two grenades at Phando police station from outside the building and fled the scene.

As the grenades went off, three policemen sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Later, a bomb disposal squad reached the scene and collected evidence for investigation.

Police station Phandu in Peshawar comes under attack. Three personnel sustained minor wounds, shifted to hospital. Initial reports say unknown persons hurled say two hand grenades. CCTV footage of attack on Police Station Phandu in #Peshawar. pic.twitter.com/VSjM8dubEX — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) February 19, 2022

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man throwing hand grenades inside the police station. Police said that the CCTV footage is being examined to identify the suspect.

A senior official said that there were threats about attacks on police stations, adding that an alert in this regard had also been issued.