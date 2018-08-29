Three people receive acid burn injuries

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Three people on Tuesday received acid burn injuries during a road accident near Bilal Pura.

According to Rescue 1122, Zulifqar (50), carrying acid gallons, on his way by riding a motorbike when it collided head with another motorbike near Bilal Pura.

Meanwhile, the local police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five drugs pushers and recovered 4.300 kg chars from their possessions.

According to police, PS City Daska, on a tip off, managed to arrest Afzal from Mohallah Haji Pura with 1.120 kg chars.

