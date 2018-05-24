Three Pakistani writers to participate in Kyrgyzstan conference of intellectuals

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will nominate three writers for the upcoming 3rd International Issyk-Kul Forum of Intellectuals to be held on October 4-6, 2018 with theme “Chyngyz Aitmatov and the Challenges of the Present Day” on the occasion of 90th Anniversary of Chyngyz Aitmatov.

On the request of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan H.E Erik Beishembiev who along with Deputy Head of Mission Aibek Tilebaliev visited Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Chairman of the Academy Junaid Akhlaq agreed to send names after due consideration. Director General, PAL Dr Rashid Hameed was also present during the meeting.

In the meeting, an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was also proposed by Chairman, PAL to enhance cooperation in translation of literary works of the two countries’ writers and intellectuals as well as publication of books. The MoU would be signed between PAL and its Kyrgyz counterpart, Kyrgyzstan Academy of Letters.

It may be mentioned here that PAL has also signed MoUs with Nepal Academy, Nepal and National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Ambassador Erik Beishembiev appreciated the idea saying he would like to take up the matter back at home. Chairman PAL also mentioned that Pakistan Academy of Letters is going to organize an International Literary Conference in near future and would invite writer delegates from Kyrgyzstan. Representative of Kyrgyzstan Embassy proposed that if PAL translated one of Chyngyz Aitmatov’s books into Urdu which would be launched during the subject forum.