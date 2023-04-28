Three Pakistani soldiers martyred, terrorist commander, his aides killed in multiple ambushes in KP

PESHAWAR – Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred, while several militants were gunned down in multiple terror encounters in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan, the military’s media affairs wing said Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the multiple attacks by terrorists occurred on the night of April 27-28, as security forces repulsed three attacks by terrorists on different locations within a span of a short time in Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the first attack, a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself near the security forces post in Lakki Marwat followed by a fierce fire exchange between troops and terrorists, ISPR said.

Pakistan’s armed forces effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which 4 terrorists were neutralized.

The two other encounters occurred in the general area of Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel, District Lakki Marwat in which 3 more insurgents, including a terrorist commander Musa Khan, were gunned down. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the dead terrorists.

During the gunfight, three troops Naib Subedar Taj Mir, aged 40 years, resident of District Nowshera, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed, aged 38 years, resident of District Abbottabad, and Sepoy Abid Hussain, aged 29 years, resident of District DI Khan embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

ISPR said sanitization of the areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the statement further reads.