Zubair Qureshi

Of five or six electric water coolers installed at different points in the Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park) three are dysfunctional while the remaining two ‘functional’ water coolers are giving warm waters in this season of scorching heat.

The visitors, mostly families and children who come to pass quality time in the 750-acre huge park facility in Islamabad, find it hard to absorb that there is no cold water available in the otherwise best-managed park by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

After finding no water, their search for quietude and peace becomes a painful experience and the park despite its lush green pastures, rich fauna and flora fails to leave any impression on them.

Their pain and irritation become manifold when upon raising the issue with the park’s officials, they are told to buy water from the vendors outside the most nearby gate(s) of the park. Unavailability of cold water is not the only stigma on the park, its boundary wall is broken from many points besides there is no proper lighting at the time of night and above all the park is full of stray dogs.

In short, the F-9 Park that once used to be a jewel in the crown of Islamabad is now presenting a picture of a deserted place frequented by drug addicts and animals.

Chairman of the CDA, Noorul Ameen Mengal despite all his claims to turn the capital a secure and the most modern city of the country seems to be helpless before the plethora of problems he has to deal with on a daily basis. Moreover, it is also a question of priority and the parks may be nowhere in his list of priorities. According to the park keepers, they have not so far seen or met the Chairman visiting the park.

“He is perhaps more busy in accomplishing other ‘important’ tasks and to address the park and its workers’ problems, he may not have the time,” said a senior worker on condition of anonymity.

Two water coolers, one at the entrance of the Gate No.2 (Bolan Gate) and the one in front of the UAE-gifted Khalid Mosque are functional but they too are providing warm rather hot water which is of no use to the visitors.

Ali, a private IT company’s employee while talking to Pakistan Observer complained that his wife and two little daughters were highly disappointed when they found out there was no arrangement for cold water for the visitors. “My children are enjoying vacation and I too am on leave to celebrate the upcoming Eid.

We decided to spend Tuesday morning at the F-9 Park but our plan to pass two or three hours was reduced to a few minutes’ walk and now we are leaving as my daughters are thirsty and there is no water for them to drink,” he said. A university student, Shumaila Andleeb, who had come along with her friends was also upset to see the 750-acre huge park in jeopardy. What to say about the visitors, there is no provision of shelter or water even for the labourers who are hired to plant saplings or clean various rows here, said she. This looks as if there is no Incharge or supervisor who is mindful of public facilities, she added.

A senior official of the CDA when contacted confirmed the authority had received complaints about the mismanagement in the past. “This is rather a question of management than funds or manpower,” he said and promised the management would look into it and these issues would be addressed soon.