Three of a family dead, four injured in bus-car mishap

Chichawatni

At least three members of a family including a woman died while four others were injured in collision between passenger bus and a car here on Friday.
Rescue sources said that the accident took place at National Highway near Fatomand Morr in Chichawatni where an over speeding passenger bus hit a car.
A woman among three family members died while four others were seriously injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.—INP

