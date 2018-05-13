Three new guests in tiger family

Three new guests were included in the tiger family of the Ayub Park, Islamabad, as three cubs were presented before the visitors on Saturday.

Director of Jungle World, Col (Retd) Tasleem said that Bengal tigress had given birth to a male and two female cubs some three months earlier which have been produced before the visitors.

He said total number of tigers in the park has reached to 10 and a natural environment is being provided to them for their further breed.

Col (Rtd) Tasleem expressed hope that the people visiting Ayub Park will be pleased to have three new guests there.—INP

