Three mountaineers stranded on Rakaposhi rescued

According to Nagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulqarnain Haider, a trio of mountaineers trapped in Camp III of the 7,788-meter-high Rakaposhi after summiting the peak last week were rescued and transported to Gilgit on Wednesday.

The three climbers — a local mountaineer called Wajidullah Nagri and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vicek and Peter Macek — were rescued by an army aircraft from a 6,000-foot location, according to the DC. The mountaineers were flown to Gilgit by army helicopter about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, he said.

When the mountaineers arrived in Gilgit, Haider claimed they were welcomed by government officials and lawmakers.

The trio of climbers began their ascent of Rakaposhi, one of the world’s most difficult summits, from the South Ridge on September 1 and reached the summit on September 9. The DC had previously informed that they had started their descent on the same day and had gotten trapped.

A rescue effort was subsequently started to recover them, however it had to be halted owing to bad weather on September 12th. It was subsequently continued, with the climbers reportedly communicating with their family through satellite communication.

The Nagar DC said on Tuesday that “rope, food, medicine and wireless [communication] sets have been delivered [to the climbers] via a helicopter.”

He also claimed that a team of professional climbers was engaged in the rescue effort, and that the government had recruited Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of renowned mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara, to assist in the rescue effort.

Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), had previously informed that “while Nagri is in good shape and keeping in touch with us, one of the Czech climbers is suffering from frostbite and the other is sick.”

He had also stated that the two Czech mountaineers were climbing without permits, which had exacerbated their difficulties.

“Climbing without permits complicates the protocols of the bureaucracy for rescue operations.”

Rakaposhi is the world’s 27th highest mountain and Pakistan’s 12th, and Nagri, 41, is just the second Pakistani to summit it. In 1979, Colonel Sher Khan became the first Pakistani to climb it.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/