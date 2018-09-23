Three more infants die of famine in Thar

Tharparkar

Three more infants died of famine in Tharpkar on Sunday after which the death toll jumped to 37 during the current month. The latest deaths have taken the death toll in Tharparker to more than 450 for this year.

Earlier on September 16, the death toll of children dying of malnutrition in Tharparker region continued to climb as five more infants passed away.

According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.—INP

