Three months honorarium issue referred to cabinet

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the summary regarding payment of honorarium equivalent to three basic pay to all federal government employees has been sent to Federal Cabinet for re consideration and approval.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly, moved by Shaikh Salahuddin of MQM, the minister said that after the decision of Supreme Court, Prime Minister has no powers to award honorarium to employees.The issue of honoranium has been referred to the federal cabinet for consideration. In the light of Supreme Court’s decision, Rana Afzal Khan said that federal cabinet is authorized to approve or reject the honorarium.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding to observe Ramadan 15 as National Day of Orphans. The resolution was moved by Malik Abrar, It pointed out that there are 4.2 million orphan children in Pakistan and there is need to create awareness about their rights. The resolution said that concrete steps should also be taken for proper upbringing of orphans and provision of better health and education facilities to them.—APP