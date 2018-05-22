Three-month long Summer Art Classes to start from June 26

A three-month long Summer Art Classes would be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from June 26 to August 9. Summer Art Camps was a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies.

During three-month art camp, the participants would be trained in painting, music keyboard playing and singing, calligraphy, drama, puppet making, photography and sculpture. “It helps children utilize their vacations in a fruitful and exciting manner and express their potential by giving realisation to ideas through colour and the brush, an official of PNCA said. He said that the classes will also help the children develop an interest in music and art. He said that Children of ages five to 15 are invited to learn painting, sculpture, puppetry, and use of different art materials.—APP

