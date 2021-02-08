Three lawmakers to be served notices for chaos in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has decided to issue show-cause notices to lawmakers of opposition and government for creating ruckus during a session of the parliament last week.

The decision was taken during a key meeting, which was also attended by NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The speaker said that the sanctity of the House will not be compromised, adding that action will be taken against those involved in ruckus.

During the meetings, the officials also reviewed the footage of the chaos that erupted when the government presented a bill that sought open ballot for Senate elections.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s Syed Naveed Qamar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Chaudhry Hamid Hameed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Attaullah Khan will be issued notice.

On Feb 5, Asad Qaiser took notice of the incident calling it “highly condemnable”.

“I’ve called meeting on Monday 8th Feb wherein the record of the proceedings wl’be examined to inquire the matter, strict action can be taken against members who were involved in that incident,” he tweeted.

“As a custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, I have to maintain the order and to regulate the proceedings of the House in accordance with parliamentary practices, rules of procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007,” he added.

Every member of the assembly regardless of which party he or she belongs to, is under obligation to obey the rules and maintain the decorum of the House for the preservation, sanctity of the prestigious House.