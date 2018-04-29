Three labourers killed in roof collapse

City Reporter

Three labourers were killed while two others sustained injuries when a kitchen roof of cosmopolitan Club collapsed inside Lawrence Garden, here on Friday-Saturday night.

Police said that labourers were busy in repairing the kitchen when its roof collapsed. As a result, the workers were trapped under the debris.

On information, Rescue teams and concerned police reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers succeeded to pull out the labourers from debris and shifted them to Services Hospital where three of them were declared dead and the injured were being given treatment.

One dead person has been identified as Liaqat while the identification of two others is yet to be ascertained. Police are investigation the incident.