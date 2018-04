Faisalabad

Death Toll in textile factory incident rises to three, rescue sources said.

According to the details, the roof of a textile factory collapsed due to an explosion in the plant’s facilities here in the city resulted in multiple casualties.

Three labours were killed when the pipeline and compressor of a gas generator in the city’s textile industrial unit exploded.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the near-by hospital .—INP