Three killed over old karo-kari dispute

Our Correspondent Jacobabad

Three people were killed in firing of armed men over old karo-kari dispute here on Thursday. Attackers fled the scene.

Police said that incident took place in village Qaim Deen Mandrani of district Jacobabad of Sindh, Dodapur police station jurisdiction where culprits sprayed bullets at residence of rival with whom they were in old dispute over karo-kari issue.

As a result of firing, three people identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Haq Nawaz and Qadin Mandrani were killed on the spot while the assailants fled the scene after committing triple murder. The bodies were shifted to Taluqa Hospital Garhi Khairu for postmortem.

After registering a case into the incident, a special police has been constituted which was conducted raids to arrest the murderers.