Three killed in violent incidents

Sialkot

At least three people were killed in separate incidents of violence in different localities of Sialkot on Monday. Police said that accused Sadiq stabbed his younger brother Tanveer with sharp edged knife over domestic disputes in village Kassowala-Satrah of tehsil Daska in Sialkot and fled the scene.

Another youth Zeeshan Ali s/o of a local landlord Adnan Ali was stabbed to death by accused Afzaal over personal grudge in village Maallo Mahey, Daska who managed to escape after committing the crime. Four culprits over personal enmity gunned down a factory worker Muhammad Saleem near his residence in Bharath, Sialkot.—INP