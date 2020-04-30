Three killed in house collapse; man strangles brother to death

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man was strangulated to death by his real brother over domestic dispute. The police told further that on Wednesday night a man namely, Tauqeer s/o Muhammad Boota (32), was strangulated to death by his real elder brother, Adeel, in village Dheera Sanda Kalan, in the limits of the Sadder Sialkot police station. The deceased, a father of three, was reported as a drug addict who had been recently released from a prison and who quarreled with the accused after he refused to give him money in order to to get drugs.

Dir lower: At least three people of the same family were killed when roof of their dilapidated houses collapsed in far flung Pato area of Talash in Timergara tehsil here on Thursday. Police said the incident occurred during the time of Sehri in Pato village of Talash locality where house of Muhammad Nazir suddenly caved in, killing three people.

Police further informed that Muhammad Nazir and his two daughters were killed in the incident. Local people retrieved the bodies from the rubble and later buried at ancestral graveyard amid moving scenes.

Kasur: A woman was allegedly killed by her brother, while two other sisters suffered injuries over a domestic dispute here in Theeng Khaterian village. According to Allahabad police on Thursday,accused Sehrab Khan s/o Shaukat Khan had an altercation with his sister Perveen (18) over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage the accused attacked his sister with knife and inflicted multiple wounds,while two other siblings—Sultana bibi (22) and Zareena (20) also received injuries on putting up resistance. All the injured were shifted to local hospital where the victim, Perveen breathed her last.