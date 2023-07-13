Tank police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three kidnappers and recovered the abducted man from their custody in the limits of the City police station. According to a police spokesman, the city police team led by SHO Aftab Alam Baloch received information through wireless control on the patrol that some armed persons abducted Ibrahim Kamal son of Yaghistan Betani resident of Mohallah Maidan from Ibrahim Medical Store situated in Marwat Market.

The police officials took immediate action and started chasing the kidnappers. The police, adopting the best strategy, arrested three kidnappers from near the NADRA office on Station Road and rescued the abducted man.

The kidnappers were identified as Ghani ur Rehman, Syed ur Rehman, and Abdul Rehman sons of Misal Khan residents of Kirri Ahmed Shah. The police also recovered 02 pistols and 57 cartridges from them. The traffic wardens also played a leading role to arrest the kidnappers.—INP