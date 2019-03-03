Three industrial clusters to be declared industrial areas

Faisalabad

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain has said that the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and other concerned government departments have agreed in principle to declare three out of nine industrial clusters as regular industrial areas.

He was speaking during a meeting held in FDA on Saturday on the special directive of Mian Aslam Iqbal Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment.

Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain told that the FDA has completed survey of the industrial clusters sprawling in different parts of the city. The meeting discussed the issues regarding the regularization of these clusters. However it was decided that meeting will recommend to the industries department to issue a formal notification for the regularization of three industrial clusters on priority basis.

The President FCCI informed that most of the industrial units were located outside the thickly populated city areas which were inhabited by people in later phase. “However due to the blunders of the people, industry had to shift once again only due to environmental issues”, he said and added that industrialists had to bear heavy cost of relocation unnecessarily”, he told.

He said that that industry was shifted on the pressure of the local administration but it is pity that these relocated units are not regularized even after the laps of many years and same situation may emerge once again after the construction of housing colonies in these industrial clusters.

Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain told that FDA had conducted survey and identified nine industrial clusters including Khurrianwala, Millat Industrial Estate, Sargodha Road, Maqbool Road, Jhumra Road, Odeon Street, Dost Street, Samundri Road, Rehmanabad and Ghulam Muhammadabad.

However government departments are of the view that three industrial clusters including Millat Industrial Estate and Sargodha Road may be regularized immediately while Apparel, Embroidery and stitching units presently situated in congested residential areas may also be allowed to continue their operation at the same site but the water intensive industry must be shifted to M-3 Industrial estate. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp