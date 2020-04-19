Three Indian troops killed, two injured in Sopore attack

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, three Indian troops were killed and two others injured during an attack in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Satur day. The attackers opened fire on a joint party of CRPF and Police at Noorbagh near Ahad Bab’s crossing in Sopore. In the incident, three Indian troops were killed and two others were injured. The injured were evacuated to nearby Sub District Hospital. Soon after the incident, the Indian troops launched searches in the area to nab the assailants.— KMS