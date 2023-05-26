Three Indian paramilitary personnel injured in road accident

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least three Indian paramilitary personnel were injured in a road accident in Pulwama district.

Officials said that a fast moving truck hit the Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle standing along the highway at Nambal in Awantipora area of the district.

Three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the incident, the officials said, adding that the injured troops were shifted to a hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old woman was washed away and her niece was rescued after they fell into Betar nallah (rivulet) during a heavy rain in Poonch district.—KMS