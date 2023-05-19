Three Indian oncologists consulted for Heath Streak cancer treatment

Bipin Dani

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder and captain Heath Streak has consulted three Indian oncologists. The 49-year-old Streak has been diagnosed with cancer. Speaking exclusively over the telephone from South Africa, where he is being treated by a top oncologist, Streak said, “3 top Indian Oncologists in India all recommended exactly the same treatment plan I am on here in South Africa”.

“By chance they found Colon and Liver cancer in me. Started target cancer Therapy drug but long way to fight and reverse it”. “I am recovering well. Still a long journey ahead”, he added.

“He will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field,” his family statement released earlier, said.

“The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes. There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour.”

Streak retired at the young age of 31 and had captured more than 400 wickets in international matches (216 in Tests and 239 in ODIs. After announcing retirement from playing, Streak took up the coaching roles with various teams. He was with the Bangladesh team as a bowling coach and also served with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in the IPL. He also served his born-country.