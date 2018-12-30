Three including father, son strangled to death

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Three persons, including a father and his son, were strangulated to death by unknown accused, over apparently some monitory dispute.

The police on Saturday told further that the bodies of Niaz Ahmed s/o Charagh Din (52), his son Ahmed Niaz (25) and their driver Muhammad Faiz (40) on Friday night were found from a car near Dharamkot Chowk, in the limits of the Satrah police station.

It is told further that the deceased persons were leather traders, who belonged to Kasur district, and were strangled to death by some unknown assailants. It is told also that the deceased persons had come to a place at Roras road in Sialkot on a rented car in connection with their business. The police on the report of Muhammad Ilyas, the brother of deceased Niaz Ahmed, have registered a case against unknown accused and started investigations after taking two persons in custody.

Name of the detained persons have not been disclosed as yet, however, the police have termed some monitory dispute as the motive behind the tipple murder.

Share on: WhatsApp