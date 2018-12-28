Three including father, son shot dead

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Three villagers including father and son were gunned down while one another villager sustained profound injuries in an attack that took place outside village Mataroo Khan Kharoos Jatoi riverine area of Rustam and Chak towns of Shikarpur district over an old hostility between two groups of Kharoos Jatoi tribesmen, in the vicinity of Abad Mehmoodabagh police station, some 50 kilometers away from here, on Thursday.

Khuda Bakhsh Ghuniyo, the SHO of said police station, confirmed the killing of villagers and told this scribe that three villagers including father and son identified as Sujawal, of 60, his son Bilawal, of 30, and their close relative identified as Abid Kharoos Jatoi, of 25, were killed in firing on the spot while another villager identified as Nimatullah Kharoos Jatoi sustained grave wounds in an attack took place outside the village when all the villagers were coming back towards their native village after completing their Agricultural field work further armed assailants managed to escape from place of firing.

Share on: WhatsApp