Three including couple dead in Haripur incidents

Our Correspondent

Haripur

At least three people including a couple died in separate incidents of suffocation due to gas leakage and firing here on Saturday.

According to details, a couple hailing from village Bharwal of Haripur slept on night turning on the gas heater. Due to closure of gas the heater turned off and the supply was restored, gas filled in the room of the house.

Due to accumulation of gas in the room, both including Siddiqu and his wife died of suffocation. The bodies were recovered after breaking open the door of the house. Police said that unidentified armed men barged into a house in Mohallah Swatian of Haripur, gunned down the owner of house identified as Islam Din and fled after committing the murder.

The bodies of both incidents were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Haripur for postmortem. The police after registering a case against unidentified murderers have started an investigation.

