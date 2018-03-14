Three impersonators held

Investigation Mughalpura smashed a gang of swindlers and arrested its three members who were looting citizens impersonating themselves as anti-corruption officials.

The police also recovered fake number plate car, motorcycle, fake cards of anti corruption, mobile phones besides illegal weapons from their possession. SP Civil Lines Investigation Mehr Mumtaz addressing a press conference at PS Mughalpura here on Tuesday.A special police team led by Incharge Investigation Mugha lpura conducted a raid at Workshop road Mughalpura area and arrested gangsters Haris, Kazim and Shakeel while their two accomplices Hamza and Murtaza fled scene.

The accused confessed to dozens incidents committed in various areas. SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashar Maken has announced commendatory certificates.—APP

