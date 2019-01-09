Three human traffickers among six held

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested six including three human traffickers along with their accomplices, recovered passports, visas and other documents here on Tuesday.

The FIA sources said that on pubic complaints the investigation agency team conducted operations against human traffickers in different areas of Lahore. During separate actions, three suspects involved in sending people abroad through illegal means by accepting huge sum of money and their three accomplices were arrested.—INP

