Three human smugglers held

Lahore

Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Friday arrested three human smugglers involved in looting millions of rupees from innocent citizens on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

According to an FIA spokesman, the accused namely Umer Hanif, resident of Faisalabad fraudulently received Rs 370,000 from complainant Amjad Mushtaq of Lahore on the pretext of providing Turkish employment visa. The other accused Riasat Ali, resident of Okara, received Rs 500,000 for employment visa of Abu Dhubi from complainant Muhammad Imtiaz of Okara. The third accused Nazir Ahmad, resident of Sargodha ,received Rs 220,000 for employment visa of Saudi Arabia from complainant Muhammad Saleem of Lahore.

First investigation reports have been registered against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Rawalpindi that local Police have arrested 23 outlaws from different areas of the district with 350 grams charras, 25 liter liquor, 10 bottles of liquor, six 30-bore pistols with 44 rounds, fireworks and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police nabbed Iftikhar for having 1350 grams charras. R.A.Bazar police rounded up Zafar for carrying seven liters liquor while Civil Lines police arrested Tariq with eight liters liquor. Rawat police also recovered eight liters liquor from possession of Asif.—APP