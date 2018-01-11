Three held, weapons seized

City Reporter

Pakistan Bazar Police have arrested two street criminals from Orangi Town area of the city and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to police report issued on Wednesday, street criminals identified as Muhammad Qasim and Asif were arrested from Pakistan Bazar area of Orangi Town 2 pistols were recovered from them.

One security guard without uniform Azeem Khan was arrested alongwith rifle gun by Nazimabad police during patrolling. Police have registered cases and further investigation is underway.