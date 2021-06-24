Three held, 26 kg hashish recovered

The Excise Department arrested three culprits after recovery of 26 kilogram hashish from a vehicle here on Wednesday.

Headed by Excise and Taxation Officer Ali Gohar Sehto, a team of Excise Police stopped a suspected mazda truck NAE-900 at Excise check post near Agriculture College at Shikarpur Road Jacobabad.

During search, 26 kilogram hashish was recovered from secret cavities of the vehicle and three culprits onboard including Mehboob Khan, Sher Muhammad and Muhammad Shafique were arrested.

The truck was impounded along with recovered drugs and the detainees were being investigated after registering a case against them.—INP