Three Gujrat University girls subjected to acid attack

Gujrat

Motorbike riding miscreants in an acid attack caused critical injuries to three students of University of Gujrat including two sisters. Three students of M.Sc were standing at bus stop in Dang area of Gujrat when three accused on two motorbikes thrown acid at the girls causing burn injuries.

The passers by arrested one of the three attackers and handed them over to Police. The accused in police custody has been identified as, Hussam, while two other accused fled from the scene. The victims identified as Aasia, Saira and Huma were transferred for medical attendance to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital where they are being treated at the burn unit.

According to hospital sources, one of the victims, Aasia, has suffered 60 degree burn injuries, while other two girls have suffered burns on their arms. According to police, maternal uncle of two sisters Aasia and Saira, has been involved in the attack due to some family dispute. The girls brother said that their uncle Abdul Qadeer has been a police constable. But he don’t know why he attacked his sisters.

A search for the remaining two suspects has been underway. I.G Punjab Police has called report of the incident from District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat within two days and ordered arrest of the fleeing accused. According to a Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) report 143 women were victims of acid attack or were set on fire in Pakistan last year.—INP