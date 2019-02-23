Three girls dead, two injured as car falls in nullah

Three girls died while two people were injured when a car fell in rainwater nullah here in the federal capital on Saturday.

Rescue sources said a car with five people on board skidded off the road it plunged into a rainwater nullah in Sector G-7/4 of Islamabad.

Three girls identified as Rimsha, Hina and Isha died in the accident while Hamza driving the car and another girl Nimra were injured. The Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the scene, pulled out the bodies, injured from nullah and shifted them to PIMS for medico-legal formalities.—INP

