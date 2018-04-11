Three gems of JIT are our worst political opponents, says Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday lashed out at the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe Panamagate case saying that three out of the six members are their worst political opponents.

“Panama JIT intentionally hid documents which were in our favor in the case. The secrets of the report are being revealed one by one. Wajid Zia himself said that no evidence related to salary was found. This case is only to take revenge from Nawaz Sharif. JIT’s three gems are our worst political opponents,” notified Sharif while speaking to journalists outside accountability court.

“I am not a terrorist then why members of ISI and MI have been included in Panama JIT?” he asked. “I do not bow to anyone except Allah,” said Nawaz Sharif.

“Preparations in Adiala jail have already begun. How do they know that someone is coming?” he questioned

Nawaz Sharif maintained that loyal and faithful people are standing at his right and left. He asked not to level every blame and accusation on him.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid for life maintained that the six-month duration was not set for trial but to declare punishment.

Responding to a question regarding former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, Nawaz Sharif said that the whole nation is aware about him.

The ex-premier told that he has discussed with the prime minister to make the NAB laws ineffective during caretaker government. “We do not want that the pressure of NAB remains on the election candidates,” he said.

