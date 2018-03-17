Three formats of game have added challenges to physios: Alex

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Colombo

Three different forms of cricket have made the tasks of physios and medical staff more challenging, according to renowned Australian physio Alex Kountouris.

Speaking exclusively to this Reporter, the 49-year-old Kountouris, who is now in Sri Lanka as part of the celebrations of 70-year-of cricket in Sri Lanka, he said, “the 3 formats definitely make injury management challenging. Every country has to find a way to manage their players in a way that suits them. In Australia, we monitor our players closely and try to plan for the potentially difficult periods. It is a challenge for every cricket nation”.

Interestingly, for Kountouris, Sri Lanka is his “second home”. He was a support staff member of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan team. Even the Fitness Centre was named after him.

“I have been coming to SL regularly since leaving in 2003. I have a good relationship with SLC and have followed SL cricket in that time. This (naming) happened a long time ago and it was an amazing honour, as was the recognition at the function in Colombo to celebrate 70 years of SL cricket”.

“I don’t really take into consideration injuries from other countries and choose to focus on the injuries in Australian cricket but I do know that every country has its own challenges when it comes to injury management of players”, he added.

“I know it’s not easy in the modern game with hectic schedules and the transition between 3 formats. This has created new challenges for Medical and Sports science staff to manage players. Sri Lanka would be faced with these similar challenges”, he signed off.