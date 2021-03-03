Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan

Jalalabad

Three female media workers were shot and killed in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, their TV network reported on Tuesday “They are all dead.

They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot,” Zalmai Latifi, the director at Enikass TV, told AFP.

Latifi said the women were killed in two separate attacks. All three worked in the dubbing department for the broadcaster.

Zahir Adel, a spokesman at Nangarhar’s provincial hospital, also confirmed the toll. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks. —AFP