Three fake policemen arrested

Islamabad Police have arrested three persons who used to stop people for checking after impersonating themselves as policemen and later stanch their valuables at gunpoint, a police spokesman said here Wednesday.

After receiving complaints of some dacoity incidents, he said that a team led by Station House Officer Aabpara Police Station Khalid Mehmud Awan arrested three persons Riasat, Ghazanfar and Imitaz.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to stopping people for checking after impersonating themselves as policemen and then looting them at gunpoint.—APP

