Three events to be held at PU today

Three separate events including a conference, training workshop and a seminar will be held at Punjab University on Monday (tomorrow).

The Punjab University Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre and Institute of Islamic Studies will organize a conference on “Contemporary Research Trends and Risal-e-Nur Studies” at 10am at its auditorium. Dr Hakan Gulerce, Prof Dr Ismail Latif and Dr Ahmet Yildiz from Turkey will be the guest speakers on the occasion.—INP

