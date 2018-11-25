Three separate events including a conference, training workshop and a seminar will be held at Punjab University on Monday (tomorrow).
The Punjab University Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre and Institute of Islamic Studies will organize a conference on “Contemporary Research Trends and Risal-e-Nur Studies” at 10am at its auditorium. Dr Hakan Gulerce, Prof Dr Ismail Latif and Dr Ahmet Yildiz from Turkey will be the guest speakers on the occasion.—INP
Three events to be held at PU today
