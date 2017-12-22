Three envoys designate present credentials to President

The envoys designate of China, Vietnam and India Thursday presented their credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The envoys who presented their credentials included Yao Jing Ambassador-designate of China, Pham Hoang Kim Ambassador-designate of Vietnam and Ajay Bisaria High Commissioner-designate of India to Pakistan. During the separate meetings with the envoys, the president said that Pakistan desired to further enhance bilateral relations with all friendly and neighbouring countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

He underlined that the landmark project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only result in the progress and development of Pakistan and China but it would also be a game-changer for prosperity of the entire region. He stated that the policies and initiatives taken by the incumbent government had resulted in strengthening the economy of the country.

President Mamnoon underscored that Pakistan offered great investment and business opportunities and international investors should avail these by investing in different sectors.

The president felicitated the newly appointed ambassadors and a high commissioner to Pakistan hoping that they would work for further strengthening the bilateral ties of their respective countries with Pakistan. The president also wished the newly appointed envoys a comfortable and pleasant stay in Pakistan.—APP

Related