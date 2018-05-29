Three dead, several injured in AJK road mishap

Muzaffarabad

At least three people died while several others injured when a vehicle fell into gorge here on Monday.

Rescue sources said that an over loaded jeep skidded off road and plunged into a deep ravine in Dewaliyan area of district Muzaffarabad of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

As a result of accident, three people died on the spot while several others were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities where condition of some wounded people was stated to be critical.—INP