Three dead, 14 injured in Chaman blast amid Pakistan Day celebrations

QUETTA – At least three people were killed and 14 others injured in a blast occurred closed to Levies headquarters in Chaman on Tuesday.

The attack happened as nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with zeal and zest.

#Chaman #Balochistan A bomb blast in front of Chaman Levies Headquarters killed two civilians and injured 13 others. According to police the bomb was reportedly planted in Motorcycle.@Xadeejournalist pic.twitter.com/HSKoLspzJn — Jaffar Khan kakar (@jaffar_bazai) March 23, 2021

This is a developing story…