Three dead, 12 injured in road accident

At least three people died and a dozen others injured when a passenger van fell into gorge in suburbs of the federal capital on Thursday. Rescue sources said that a passenger van plunged into a ravine in village Shahdara of Bhara Kahu, Islamabad.

Police sources said that they are investigating whether the accident took place due to failure of brake or careless driving. Three died bodies and six injured were shifted to Poly Clinic and six injured to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.— INP

