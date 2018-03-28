Three day Family Gala to start in federal capital from Apr 6

A three day Islamabad Family Gala would be held in the federal capital from April 6 to 8 at F-9 Park to promote the rich and diverse Pakistani culture before the world in a positive way, Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal said Monday.

Talking to media, he said Family Gala would have food stalls, cycling competition, musical concert, cultural /folk programmes, fireworks, flower exhibition, water sports, brunch, dog show, Mushaira night, special children’s cricket matches, marathon race, vintage cars, supper festival, tree plantation and Sufi night. Different events of the festival would be held in F-9 Park, Lakeview Park .

Renowned singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen will perform.

The festival would have the attractions for the persons of all age group would help portraying the bright side of the country. The Family Gala would become an annual feature. Pure Pakistani culture would be promoted by holding such events.

The festival would be transformed into a major tourist attraction from next year. The festival has been organized in collaboration with private sponsors including Eighteen, Pepsi Cola, Marriott, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

Islamabad Police has chalked out a comprehensive programme to provide security to participants of the festival.

According to details, the festival would be inaugurated on April 6 at 7:30 pm at F-9 Park. Cultural /folk performance would done be on 7:35 pm followed by Army, Navy, Rangers Band’s display, firework would be on 8:15 pm.—APP

