Three-day curfew imposed in Bajaur’s Mamond tehsil for targeted operation  

BAJAUR – The district administration has imposed a 12-hour curfew across all major roads of Bajaur today from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm as part of a security operation.

The officials said a complete curfew has also been enforced in nearly 27 areas of Tehsil Mamond for three days, beginning 11:00 am on August 11 and ending 11:00 am on August 14.

The measure is aimed at facilitating a targeted operation in the area.

The residents have been directed to conclude all outdoor activities by 10:30 am and remain indoors during the curfew.

The administration has warned that the violators would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

The authorities confirmed that large-scale displacement from Mamond tehsil has been taking place for several days.

To accommodate the displaced population, 107 government schools and colleges have been vacated while a relief camp with 450 tents has been established at the local sports complex.