Three dacoits, two bike lifters held

Police on Tuesday arrested eight outlaws including three dacoits and recovered bike, weapons and wine from them, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, SHO Koral police Inspector Abdul Gahfoor along with team raided at the hide out of dacoits at ‘Sodhrian’ area and arrested three dacoits red-handed when they were planning to commit dacoity in an adjoining area.

They have been identified as Tariq Aziz, Ishatiq and Qasim. Police also recovered three 30 pistols along with ammunition from them.

Meanwhile, ASI Ishatiq from Kohsar police station arrested two bike lifters namely Shahbaz Ahmed and Aftab and recovered stolen bike from their possession.

ASI Hakim Ali from Margalla police station arrested a bootleggers Baber Ali and recovered one wine bottle from him.

ASI Talat Mehmood from Golra police station arrested a national of Azerbaijan ‘Zairov Perviez’ for residing illegally in the country while Sub-Inspector Amjad Ali arrested an Afghan National Javed Khan for residing illegally in the country. Further investigation is underway from them.—APP

