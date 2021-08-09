Three customs officials killed in D.I. Khan

Our Correspondent DI Khan

Armed smugglers riding motorcycles gunned down three customs officials and injured another here on Monday and sped the scene.

The customs officials were checking the Khyber Pakhunkhwa bound traffic coming from Balochistan at Daraban Road Kulachi Morr when four unidentified culprits stated to be drugs smugglers and riding two motorcycles opened fire at them.

As a result of firing, two customs officials Taj Baseer and Farooq Khan died on the spot and two others were critically injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where another Farooq Jan also succumbed to his wounds raising death toll to three. Heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area after the attack and started search operation.