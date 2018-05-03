Three crushed to death by trains

Khairpur

Three people were crushed to death under speedy trains while crossing railway tracks in different areas of Khairpur on Wednesday.

Police said that an unidentified 35-year-old man was crushed to death by Karachi-Rawalpindi bound Tezgam Express while crossing railway track near Therhi, Khairpur.

Two people including Sajjad Ali and Ghulam Hussain were crushed to death under fast moving train while crossing railway line near Lakha Road.

The bodies of all the three people were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas for medico-legal formalities.—INP