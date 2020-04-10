Three Covid19 patients recover

NASIB SHAH SHINWARI LANDIKOTAL

The health officials at district headquarter hospital (DHQ) of Landikotal have informed media that three persons with novel coronavirus have been recovered and discharged from the hospital. Sharing the details via SMS about covid19 patients at DHQ Landikotal, the medical superintendent Dr.Naikdad Afridi said that 17 persons were at the quarantine center of the hospital and four patients with covid19 positive were at the isolation ward. The official said that three persons have discharged from the hospital after their laboratory tests were declared negative. Four more suspected covid19 patients at DHQ landikotal quarantine center laboratory tests are also negative. Sources said.